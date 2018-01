Jan 29 (Reuters) - Private Equity Holding Ag:

* ‍ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN ITS SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE AS A RESULT OF SEVERAL TRANSACTIONS​

* ‍SHAREHOLDER GROUP ALPHA ASSOCIATES, HAS INCREASED ITS STAKE AND NOW HOLDS MORE THAN 35% OF COMPANY‘S STOCK​

* ‍COMPANY ITSELF HAS ACQUIRED 100,000 TREASURY SHARES AND HAS CROSSED REPORTING THRESHOLD FOR VOTING RIGHTS OF 3%​