Feb 5 (Reuters) - Prize Mining Corp:

* PRIZE MINING ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL MCPHIE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO AND TOM PIERCE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PRIZE MINING CORP - ALSO ANNOUNCE TOM PIERCE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: