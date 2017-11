Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pro-dex Inc

* Pro-Dex Inc says ‍net sales for three months ended September 30, 2017 remained approximately flat and totaled $5.2 million - SEC filing

* Pro-Dex Inc - ‍net income for quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $0.15 per share​