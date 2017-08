BRIEF-Proassurance reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.36

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Proassurance Corp :

* Proassurance reports results for second quarter 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.36

* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 2.0% quarter-over-quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proassurance corp - Quarterly ‍net premiums written $175.7 million versus $171.5 million; qtrly net premiums earned $180.4 million versus $176.7 million​

* Proassurance corp - Quarterly ‍operating income per diluted share $0.40​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: