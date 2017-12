Dec 29 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR AZEDRA® (IOBENGUANE I 131) IN PHEOCHROMOCYTOMA AND PARAGANGLIOMA

* PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍FDA GRANTED CO REQUEST FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; HAS SET ACTION DATE OF APRIL 30, 2018 UNDER PDUFA​