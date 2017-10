BRIEF-Progress Software Corp reports Q3 EPS $0.23

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp:

* Q3 revenue $97.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.1 million

* Sees‍ revenue of $393 million - $396 million for 2017​

* Progress reports 2017 fiscal third quarter results and increases annual guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors increases share repurchase authorization to $250 million​

* Sees GAAP ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.74 - $0.78 for 2017​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $396.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍FY 2017 NON GAAP EPS $1.82 - $1.85​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: