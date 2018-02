Feb 14 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp:

* PROGRESSIVE REPORTS JANUARY 2018 RESULTS

* JAN NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,729.2 MILLION VERSUS $2,241.9 MILLION

* JAN 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,689.6 MILLION VERSUS $2,279.1 MILLION

* JAN 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.77 PER SHARE