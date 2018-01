BRIEF-Prokaryotics Announces Licensing Agreement With Merck For Novel Investigational Antibiotic Candidates

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* PROKARYOTICS ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH MERCK FOR NOVEL INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIBIOTIC CANDIDATES

* PROKARYOTICS - CO GAINS WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP EARLY PRE-CLINICAL PROGRAMS FOR GRAM-NEGATIVE, GRAM-POSITIVE BACTERIAL CELL ENVELOPE ENZYMES

* PROKARYOTICS - SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED