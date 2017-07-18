BRIEF-Prologis Q2 core FFO per share $0.84

July 18 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc

* Prologis reports second quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.84

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prologis inc sees 2017 core ffo $2.78 to $2.82

* Prologis inc - guidance ranges increased and narrowed for 2017

* Prologis inc - q2 revenue $ 766 million versus $602 million

* Prologis inc sees 2017 net earnings $2.76 to $2.84

* Prologis inc - sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.76 to $2.84

* Prologis inc - for fy 2017, at midpoint, guidance for net earnings per diluted share increased $1.05, core ffo per diluted share increased $0.05

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S