Jan 23 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc:

* PROLOGIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q4 CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.85 TO $2.95

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $619.9 MILLION VERSUS $620.1 MILLION

* QTRLY NET EFFECTIVE SAME STORE NOI UP 4.1%

* SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS OF $2.10 TO $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $534.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S