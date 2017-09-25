FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月25日 / 上午10点46分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Prometic receives FDA clearance of its IND to initiate PBI-4050 phase 2/3 trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic receives FDA clearance of its IND to initiate pivotal PBI-4050 phase 2/3 trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍Prometic plans to supplement IND with a protocol for a study of PBI-4050 monotherapy in IPF patients in October 2017​

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍U.S. IND to be followed by clinical trial applications in Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan throughout Q4 2017​

* Prometic Life Sciences- ‍Phase 3 stage would randomize an additional up to 450 subjects to receive nintedanib plus either placebo or chosen PBI-4050 dose​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

