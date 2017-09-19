FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Prometic reports positive clinical data from ongoing PBI-4050 study in Alström Syndrome patients
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 上午10点49分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Prometic reports positive clinical data from ongoing PBI-4050 study in Alström Syndrome patients

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍clinical study has now enrolled 12 subjects​

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍DSMB and MHRA have allowed for 2 successive extensions of duration of treatment​

* Prometic Life Sciences - ‍duration of treatment extended from original 24 weeks for additional 36 weeks, and then once more for further 12 weeks​

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍sustained safety observed over 48 weeks of treatment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below