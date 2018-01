Jan 29 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* PROMETIC‘S PBI-4050: PHASE 3 PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN FOR IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (IPF) FINALIZED

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES - BASED ON RECOMMENDATIONS FROM FDA, CO NOW WILL UNDERTAKE AN “ALL COMERS STUDY”

* PROMETIC - PBI-4050 STUDY WILL ENROLL PATIENTS WITH MILD-TO-MODERATE IPF, REGARDLESS OF BACKGROUND STANDARD OF CARE WITH NINTEDANIB OR NOT