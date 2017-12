Nov 29 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc:

* PROOFPOINT ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WEBLIFE FOR $60 MILLION; EXTENDS PROTECTION CAPABILITIES TO ENTERPRISE USERS’ WEB-BASED PERSONAL EMAIL

* PROOFPOINT-‍ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO BILLINGS, REVENUE, NET INCOME, FREE CASH FLOW FOR Q4 2017, FY 2018​