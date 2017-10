Sept 29 (Reuters) - Prophase Labs Inc

* ProPhase Labs, Inc. Announces final results of its tender offer

* ProPhase Labs Inc - ‍announced tender offer to purchase up to 4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $2.30/share

* ProPhase Labs Inc - ‍accepted for purchase 4.3 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $9.9 million