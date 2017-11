Nov 13 (Reuters) - ProQR Therapeutics NV

* ProQR doses first LCA 10 patient in clinical trial of qr-110, ProQR’s lead program for genetic blindness

* ProQR Therapeutics - ‍interim safety and efficacy trial results for QR-110​ from majority of patients after 6 months of treatment are expected in 2018

* ProQR Therapeutics - full 12 month treatment data for QR-110 from all patients are expected in 2019​