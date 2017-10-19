FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prosafe's fleet utilisation was 38.9 pct in Q3
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日

BRIEF-Prosafe's fleet utilisation was 38.9 pct in Q3

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Prosafe Se

* Prosafe se says ‍fleet utilisation rate in Q3 of 2017 was 38.9 per cent (Q3 2016 52 per cent)​

* Standstill agreement between prosafe and cosco relating to safe nova and safe vega has been extended until december 2017. Prosafe remains in negotiations with cosco and related parties to find a workable commercial solution for these vessels

* If an agreement is not reached, Prosafe has the right to cancel the Safe Nova and Safe Vega newbuilding contracts due to delay and claim a refund of the instalments plus interest equal to approx. USD 60 million secured by Bank of China​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

