Aug 1 (Reuters) - Prospero CLO I BV:

* Prospero announces option to own agreement

* Prospero Silver Corp - co has, together with its Mexican unit entered into option to own agreement with Exploraciones Del Altiplano, S.A. De C.V

* Prospero Silver - option agreement to earn a 100% right, title and interest in and to altiplano's buenavista claims located in durango, mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: