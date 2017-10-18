FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics enters into partnership with Chiesi Farmaceutici
2017年10月18日 / 下午1点00分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics enters into partnership with Chiesi Farmaceutici

2 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Protalix Biotherapeutics enters into an exclusive ex-US partnership with Chiesi Farmaceutici for the development and commercialization of PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) for the treatment of fabry disease

* Protalix - co grants chiesi ex-US rights to PRX-102, a chemically modified version of recombinant protein alpha-galactosidase-a protein​

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍to receive $25 million upfront, an additional up to $25 million in development costs​

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍Protalix to receive tiered royalties ranging from 15% to 35% on net sales as part of deal​

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍to receive an additional up to $320 million in potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments​

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - ‍under terms of agreement, Protalix has licensed prx-102 to chiesi for all markets outside of United States​

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - co will continue to be manufacturer of PRX-102 for clinical development purposes & commercial purposes after marketing approvals​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

