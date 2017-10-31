FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics to prioritize resources on cystic fibrosis R&D
2017年10月31日 / 晚上9点12分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics to prioritize resources on cystic fibrosis R&D

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc

* Proteostasis Therapeutics - ‍initiated strategic prioritization to focus resources on research & development of cystic fibrosis programs, among others​

* Proteostasis -‍ as part of the initiative, co is reducing headcount dedicated to research from 46% of total workforce to 34%, by eliminating 13 positions​

* Proteostasis Therapeutics - ‍resulting estimated annual cost savings related to prioritization, including personnel & other operating costs, is about $3 million​

* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects to incur a one-time cash charge in Q4 of 2017 for severance and other related costs of $0.2 million​

* Proteostasis - ‍restructuring is not anticipated to have operational impact on company’s existing cf programs and its UPR program with Astellas​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

