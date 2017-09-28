FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Prothena reports results from phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of PRX003 in patients with Psoriasis
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 晚上8点15分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Prothena reports results from phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of PRX003 in patients with Psoriasis

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena reports results from phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of PRX003 in patients with psoriasis

* Prothena Corporation Plc - ‍prx003 was shown to be generally safe and well tolerated up to and including highest dose level tested at 30 mg/kg​

* Prothena Corporation - ‍there were no serious adverse events in PRX003-treated patients and two patients discontinued study drug due to adverse events​

* Prothena Corporation- clinical results in study did not meet pre-specified criteria evidence required to advance PRX003 to mid-stage clinical development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below