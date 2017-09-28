BRIEF-Prothena reports results from phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of PRX003 in patients with Psoriasis

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena reports results from phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of PRX003 in patients with psoriasis

* Prothena Corporation Plc - ‍prx003 was shown to be generally safe and well tolerated up to and including highest dose level tested at 30 mg/kg​

* Prothena Corporation - ‍there were no serious adverse events in PRX003-treated patients and two patients discontinued study drug due to adverse events​

* Prothena Corporation- clinical results in study did not meet pre-specified criteria evidence required to advance PRX003 to mid-stage clinical development