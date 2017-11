Nov 21 (Reuters) - Proto Labs Inc:

* Proto Labs says ‍estimates rapid manufacturing deal will be approximately $0.10 accretive to non-GAAP dilutive earnings/share in 2018 ​- SEC filing

* Says ‍will finance deal with existing cash, drawing on a line of credit, and utilizing previously authorized but unissued shares of stock​ Source text: (bit.ly/2A1DuhX) Further company coverage: