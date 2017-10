Sept 21 (Reuters) - Provention Bio Inc

* Provention Bio​ says ‍entered into agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC to in-license 2 clinical-stage assets

* ‍Provention Bio -PRV-6527 to be studied in phase 2a POC clinical trial in Crohn’s disease,for which Provention anticipates initiating enrollment in H1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: