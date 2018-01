Jan 29 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc :

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* NET INTEREST INCOME DECREASED TO $8.75 MILLION IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 FROM $9.09 MILLION FOR SAME QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: