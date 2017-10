Sept 15 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc

* Provident Financial - ‍on Sept 12, provident savings bank entered MOU with plaintiffs representatives for agreement to settle pending cannon lawsuit​‍​

* Provident Financial Holdings - MOU assumes class certification for purposes of settlement only, provides for an settlement payment by bank of $2.75 million Source text: [bit.ly/2x90Wdh] Further company coverage: