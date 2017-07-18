BRIEF-Prudential Financial says on July 17 entered along with unit into $4 bln five year credit agreement - SEC filing

July 18 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc

* Prudential Financial Inc - on July 17, co along with its subsidiary entered into $4 billion five year credit agreement - SEC filing

* Prudential Financial Inc - five year credit facility amends and restates company's previously-existing $4 billion five year credit facility

* Prudential Financial Inc - there are currently no amounts outstanding under five year credit facility or previously-existing credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2vzdrLl) Further company coverage: