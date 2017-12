Dec 14 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc:

* SAYS EXPECTATION THAT CO WILL ACHIEVE COMMON STOCK EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $11.20 TO $11.70 FOR 2018‍​

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES SHARE REPURCHASES OF $1.5 BILLION IN 2018 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2zbXbov) Further company coverage: