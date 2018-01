BRIEF-Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings For Quarter Ended November 30

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc:

* PRUDENTIAL SHORT DURATION HIGH YIELD FUND, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED EARNINGS AND FINANCIAL POSITION FOR QUARTER ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017

* PRUDENTIAL SHORT DURATION HIGH YIELD FUND INC - NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED NOV 30, 2017 $16.55 VERSUS $16.67 FOR QUARTER ENDED NOV 30, 2016 ‍​

* PRUDENTIAL SHORT DURATION HIGH YIELD FUND-NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE OUTSTANDING FOR QUARTER ENDED NOV 30 $0.27 VERSUS $0.30 FOR QUARTER ENDED NOV 30, 2016‍​