BRIEF-Prysmian CEO sees synergies NPV from General Cable deal of around 1.2 bln euros

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Prysmian executives say:

* CEO VALERIO BATTISTA SAYS NET PRESENT VALUE OF SYNERGIES EXPECTED FROM GENERAL CABLE DEAL IS AROUND 1.2 BILLION EUROS

* CEO SAYS THINKS GENERAL CABLE IS A BIT OVERSTAFFED

* CFO PIER FRANCESCO FACCHINI SAYS RIGHTS ISSUE OF 500 MLN EUROS WILL ALLOW COMPANY TO COMPLETE DEALS ALREADY IN PIPELINE, SMALLER SIZE THAN GENERAL CABLE

* CFO SAYS ESTIMATE ON EPS ACCRETION AFTER GENERAL CABLE DEAL ALREADY INCLUDES PLANNED RIGHTS ISSUE, BUT EXCLUDES EXPECTED SYNERGIES