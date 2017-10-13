FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月13日 / 晚上9点41分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port

1 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA

* Says intends to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port production facility by end of 2017 via voluntary separation programme

* PSA says Vauxhall must adjust production volumes at Ellesmere facility to current level of demand and improve its performance to protect its future

* PSA says is committed to Opel Astra plant at Ellesmere Port

* PSA says will be in position to consider future investments once has visibility on Britain’s future trading relationship with EU and once plant competitiveness has been addressed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Ingrid Melander)

