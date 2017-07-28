FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-PSEG reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 中午12点04分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-PSEG reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* PSEG announces 2017 second quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00

* Q2 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Economic conditions in new jersey continue to show steady improvement, particularly in level of employment

* Public Service Enterprise Group - impact on electric revenue in Q2 from weather was favorable given warmer than normal conditions

* Public Service Enterprise Group says on a weather-normalized basis, electric and gas sales declined modestly in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below