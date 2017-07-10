FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Psivida out-licenses EMEA rights for Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment Uveitis
2017年7月10日 / 晚上8点18分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Psivida out-licenses EMEA rights for Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment Uveitis

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Psivida Corp:

* Psivida out-licenses emea rights for durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis while retaining u.s. Commercial rights; amended global collaboration agreement with alimera for iluvien® improves psivida’s revenue generation

* Psivida Corp - an amendment of its exclusive license and collaboration agreement with alimera sciences, inc.

* Psivida Corp - agreement grants alimera rights to psivida's durasert 3 -year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in europe, middle east and africa

* Psivida Corp - psivida grants alimera rights to durasert in emea under iluvien trademark in exchange for tiered sales-based royalty payments

* Psivida Corp - alimera plans to pursue secondary indication for iluvien for posterior segment uveitis in emea

* Psivida Corp - amended agreement also modifies companies' existing global licensing agreement for iluvien for treatment of diabetic macular edema

* Psivida Corp - psivida will withdraw its eu marketing approval application (maa) and orphan drug designation for posterior segment uveitis

* Psivida Corp - alimera will be responsible for filing a type ii variation for iluvien for treatment of posterior segment uveitis in 17 countries in eu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

