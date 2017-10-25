FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PTC reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点27分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-PTC reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ptc Inc

* PTC announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $307 million versus I/B/E/S view $306.6 million

* PTC Inc - ‍Q4 2017 license and subscription bookings were $144 million, up 1% year-over-year​

* PTC Inc - ‍reaffirming prior fiscal 2021 financial targets​

* PTC Inc sees Q1 2018 ‍license and subscription bookings of $82 million to $92 million; sees FY 2018 license and subscription bookings of $446 million to $464 million ​

* PTC Inc sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.32; sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $1.27 to $1.37​

* PTC Inc sees Q1 2018 ‍total revenue of $297 million to $302 million; sees FY 2018 total revenue of $1,225 million versus $1,240 million​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PTC Inc sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03 to $ 0.05‍; sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $298.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

