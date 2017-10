Sept 19 (Reuters) - PTC Inc

* PTC Inc - ‍Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $500 million of company’s common stock for period october 1, 2017 through September 30, 2020​

* PTC Inc - Intends to use cash from operations and borrowings under its credit facility to make any such repurchases