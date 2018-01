Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ptc Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND OUTLINES 2018 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT YEAR-END 2017 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $191 MILLION

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 MILLION AND $295 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: