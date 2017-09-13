FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Public Storage prices inaugural public offering of senior notes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 晚上9点28分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Public Storage prices inaugural public offering of senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Public Storage

* Public Storage prices inaugural public offering of senior notes

* Public Storage - ‍priced a public offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes in two tranches​

* Public Storage - ‍interest on notes is payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing March 15, 2018​

* Public Storage-first tranche of $500 million principal amount of senior notes due 2022 will bear interest at an annual rate of 2.370%​

* Public Storage - ‍first tranche will be issued at par value and will mature on September 15, 2022​

* Public Storage- second tranche of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.094%

* Public Storage- second tranche will be issued at par value and will mature on September 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

