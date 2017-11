Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc

* Pulmatrix provides Q3 2017 highlights and Q3 2017 updated financials

* Q3 revenue $300,000 versus $100,000

* Qtrly ‍net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.22​

* As of September 30, 2017, Pulmatrix had $6.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $4.2 million as of December 31, 2016​