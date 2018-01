Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc:

* PULTEGROUP ANNOUNCES $500 MILLION INCREASE TO SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* PULTEGROUP INC - EXPECTS CONTINUED RECOVERY IN HOUSING DEMAND

* PULTEGROUP INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, HAD $94 MILLION OF AUTHORIZATION REMAINING IN ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN