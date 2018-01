BRIEF-PulteGroup Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.26

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc:

* PULTEGROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER-END BACKLOG VALUE INCREASED 35% TO $4.0 BILLION; QUARTER-END UNIT BACKLOG INCREASED 21% TO 8,996 HOMES

* ‍HOME SALE REVENUES FOR Q4 INCREASED 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR TO $2.7 BILLION​

* PULTEGROUP - QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $66 MILLION PRE-TAX BENEFIT ASSOCIATED WITH INSURANCE RELATED ADJUSTMENTS

* ‍VALUE OF Q4 NET NEW ORDERS INCREASED 22% OVER PRIOR YEAR TO $2.0 BILLION, WHILE NUMBER OF ORDERS INCREASED 14% TO 4,805 HOMES​

* PULTEGROUP - QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $181 MILLION OF INCOME TAX CHARGES RELATING TO REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS FOLLOWING FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION

* PULTEGROUP - QTRLY REVENUES $2.79 BILLION VERSUS $2.49 BILLION

* PULTEGROUP - QTRLY REVENUES $2.79 BILLION VERSUS $2.49 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.82 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S