BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology And Medison Pharma Enter Licensing Agreement To Commercialize Nerlynx In Israel

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY AND MEDISON PHARMA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX® (NERATINIB) IN ISRAEL

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC - CO, MEDISON PHARMA LTD ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH MEDISON WILL COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX IN ISRAEL

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT, MILESTONE PAYMENTS THROUGHOUT AGREEMENT TERM, & DOUBLE DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NERLYNX SALES IN ISRAEL

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS EXPECT TO RECEIVE REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR NERLYNX IN ISRAEL DURING H1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: