Dec 11 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOME OF EUROPEAN OPPOSITION PROCEEDINGS

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY - EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE HAS UPHELD CLAIMS IN PUMA'S LICENSED EUROPEAN PATENT, EP 2416774, WHICH WERE BEING OPPOSED BY HEXAL AG