10 天前
BRIEF-Pure Industrial announces $365 mln of strategic acquisitions and $200 mln equity financing
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上9点22分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Pure Industrial announces $365 mln of strategic acquisitions and $200 mln equity financing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces $365 million of strategic acquisitions and $200 million equity financing

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - acquisitions to be immediately accretive to trust's adjusted funds from operations per unit on a leverage neutral basis

* Trust may subsequently place new mortgage financing on certain of properties following closing

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - to sell to 31.25 million trust units at a price of $6.40 per unit​

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - intends to use net proceeds from financing to fund portion of purchase price of acquisitions

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - balance of purchase price is intended to be paid using cash on hand and trust's unsecured operating line

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - acquisitions represent three separate transactions, comprising eight distribution and logistics facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

