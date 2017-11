Nov 8 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces release of Q3-2017 financial results

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - ‍qtrly FFO per unit as defined in MD&A, of $0.10​

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - qtrly ‍adjusted FFO per unit as defined in MD&A, of $0.08​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: