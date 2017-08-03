FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上9点37分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd

* Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2017 results

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍total revenue up 16 pct to $33.7 million in Q2​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍in 2018, expect to invest an additional $1.5 million in tracking equipment this year​

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure remains on track to deliver organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15 pct​

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍activity is expected to increase in second half of year supported by new client acquisition and current project scheduling​

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure continues to expect that wws will return to pre-acquisition revenue levels by 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below