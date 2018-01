Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pvh Corp:

* PVH CORP. ANNOUNCES THE REDEMPTION OF ITS 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* SAYS REDEEMED ALL OF $700 MILLION OF ITS 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022​

* SAYS ‍REDEEMED ALL 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF EUR 600 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027​