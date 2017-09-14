FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Q Investments asks Jones Energy to explore all strategic alternatives, including a sale
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 下午12点56分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Q Investments asks Jones Energy to explore all strategic alternatives, including a sale

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Q Investments calls for Jones Energy to immediately start a process to explore all strategic alternatives, including selling the company

* ‍Q Investments says directly hold equity or shares convertible into equity equal to approximately 5.7 pct of Jones common stock​

* ‍Q Investments - unless Jones Energy’s board takes definitive steps to explore alternatives, intend to run its own slate of directors at upcoming meeting​

* ‍Q Investments says its exposure equals over 15 pct of jones common stock on a fully diluted basis in total ​

* ‍Q Investments - also hold an additional about 9.4 pct of Jones common stock or shares convertible into common stock through cash settled swaps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below