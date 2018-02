Feb 22 (Reuters) - Q2 Holdings Inc:

* Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $200 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* Q2 HOLDINGS - CONVERTIBLE NOTES TO BE UNSECURED, UNSUBORDINATED OBLIGATIONS OF CO, WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT ANNUAL RATE OF 0.75%