BRIEF-Q2 Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter results
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日

BRIEF-Q2 Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Q2 Holdings Inc

* Q2 Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $50.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $50 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍net loss per common share $0.14​

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees ‍Q4 total revenue of $51.4 to $51.8 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22 to 23 percent​

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees ‍ Q4 adjusted EBITDA of positive $3.3 million to $3.7 million​

* Q4 revenue view $52.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍non-GAAP net income per share $0.03​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

