Feb 26 (Reuters) - Qad Inc:

* QAD ISSUES PRELIMINARY FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $305 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS A PRE-TAX LOSS OF ABOUT $4 MILLION, COMPARED TO PREVIOUSLY-ISSUED GUIDANCE OF ABOUT BREAKEVEN

* ANTICIPATES OPERATING PROFIT WILL IMPROVE IN FISCAL 2019