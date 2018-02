BRIEF-QBE Insurance Group Sells Latin American Ops To Zurich Insurance Group ​

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Qbe Insurance Group Ltd:

* ‍QBE ANNOUNCES SALE OF LATIN AMERICAN OPERATIONS​

* PROFIT ON SALE BEFORE TAX ESTIMATED AT AROUND $100 MILLION

* ‍SALE WILL POSITIVELY IMPACT GROUP‘S APRA PCA MULTIPLE AND S&P CAPITAL POSITION DUE TO PROFIT ON SALE​

* ESTIMATED AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS $409 MILLION SUBJECT TO CLOSING ADJUSTMENTS

* ‍TRANSACTIONS ARE SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS IN EACH JURISDICTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018​

* QBE PUERTO RICO TO BE RETAINED BY QBE TO FACILITATE SERVICING OF CLAIMS RESULTING FROM HURRICANE MARIA

* ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP FOR SALE OF ITS OPS IN ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, COLOMBIA, ECUADOR AND MEXICO​

* ‍SALE WILL LOWER RISK CHARGES AND DISPOSAL OF APPROXIMATELY $42M OF GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: